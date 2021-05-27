OT System Administrator – Networks at Intuate Group

Description
- Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults
- Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff ? Stay abreast of advances in technology
- Management and support of the various environments.
- Management of Security, software and licenses.
- Set up and maintenance of security rights and access permissions.
- Provide the necessary user documentation.
- Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
- Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Servers in area of responsibility.
- Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.
- Development and operation of technical testing programs.
- Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
- Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.
- Budgetary control and forecast in environment of responsibility.
- Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.
- Monitoring and responding to issues.
- Delivering on project plans.
- Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level.
- Defining requirements for reporting and interfacing.
- Technician training and skill transfers
- Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
- Plan and perform appropriate procedures, documentation, inventory assessments and other procedures related to responsibility within Industrial IT.
- Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
- Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
- Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
- Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
Requirements
QUALIFICATIONS
- Completed Grade 12
- Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:
- Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous
- MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred
- Dell/HP certification preferred
Relevant to area of expertise:
- Network – Completed Cisco qualifications
- Backups – Completed Commvault, Symantec qualifications
- Citrix – Completed Citrix qualifications
- Domain Admin – Completed Microsoft qualifications
- Storage – Completed Dell, HP storage qualifications
- Servers – Completed Microsoft qualifications and Dell, HP
- VMWARE – Completed VMWARE qualifications
- Security – Completed Security+
EXPERIENCE
6-7 years relevant IT technical experience
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE
Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.
System analysis and integration.
Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.
Information processing principles, methods and procedures
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft/Cisco/Citrix/Backup/Security Architectures.
Propose workable solutions and improvements.
Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
Operate a variety of related Server, Software, LAN and WAN equipment.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
Communicate effectively orally and in writing
Ability to effectively use judgement
Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players
Desired Skills:
- Vmware
- Citrix
- Network
- Backup
- Security
- storage
- domain
- LAN
- Server virtualization
- Dell
- Cisco
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree