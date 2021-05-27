OT System Administrator – Networks at Intuate Group

Description

Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults

Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff ? Stay abreast of advances in technology

Management and support of the various environments.

Management of Security, software and licenses.

Set up and maintenance of security rights and access permissions.

Provide the necessary user documentation.

Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.

Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Servers in area of responsibility.

Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.

Development and operation of technical testing programs.

Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.

Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.

Budgetary control and forecast in environment of responsibility.

Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.

Monitoring and responding to issues.

Delivering on project plans.

Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level.

Defining requirements for reporting and interfacing.

Technician training and skill transfers

Analysis of current and future processes/systems.

Plan and perform appropriate procedures, documentation, inventory assessments and other procedures related to responsibility within Industrial IT.

Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.

Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.

Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

Completed Grade 12

Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:

Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous

MCSE/MCSA/MCITP preferred

Dell/HP certification preferred

Relevant to area of expertise:

Network – Completed Cisco qualifications

Backups – Completed Commvault, Symantec qualifications

Citrix – Completed Citrix qualifications

Domain Admin – Completed Microsoft qualifications

Storage – Completed Dell, HP storage qualifications

Servers – Completed Microsoft qualifications and Dell, HP

VMWARE – Completed VMWARE qualifications

Security – Completed Security+

EXPERIENCE

6-7 years relevant IT technical experience

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE

Strong understanding of IT infrastructures.

System analysis and integration.

Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.

Information processing principles, methods and procedures

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft/Cisco/Citrix/Backup/Security Architectures.

Propose workable solutions and improvements.

Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.

Operate a variety of related Server, Software, LAN and WAN equipment.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.

Communicate effectively orally and in writing

Ability to effectively use judgement

Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players

Desired Skills:

Vmware

Citrix

Network

Backup

Security

storage

domain

LAN

Server virtualization

Dell

Cisco

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position