Procurement Agent

Grade 12 plus course /degree/ diploma in Procurement/Supply

2-4 Years’ experience in a purchasing/buying environment

Experience in a large global organisation is required

Purchasing Administration and documentation

Supplier interaction

Customer problem solving

Resolving vender/end user queries timeously

Innovative ideas to improve business processes and customer satisfaction

Desired Skills:

Minimum 2 years purchasing experience

Customer engagement skills

Purchase Administration

Invoice Checking

Purchase Orders

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Large global organisation

Learn more/Apply for this position