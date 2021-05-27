1 Year contract
Position Purpose:
The company has an exciting opportunity for a highly-skilled Strategic Programme Manager – SAP S4Hana. The Programme Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.
Qualifications:
- 3 – year Bachelors Degree/ NQF level 7
Experience:
- Proven experience as a Program Manager Minimum of 10 years of experience delivering projects and programmes in large corporate environments.
- Experience in a Retail environment would be highly desirable
- Successful delivery of programmes of over 50 individuals comprised of business and technology (SAP Central Finance S4Hana) solution components.
- The successful individual must have IT knowledge and experience, and proven SAP Central Finance S4Hana Program Implementation
- Relationship management experience at director and senior executive level (Must have presented to Steerco)
- Management of both agile and waterfall delivery teams
- Excellent knowledge of performance evaluation and change management principles
- Control and governance of high cost and high-risk programmes
Job objectives:
- Formulating, organizing and monitoring inter-connected projects
- Deciding on suitable strategies and objectives
- Coordinating cross-project activities
- Accountable for successful, on-time and on-budget programme delivery that is easily adopted
- Ensures the programme scope and business case is properly defined and accepted by key stakeholders
- Facilitates delivery roadmaps and designs of high-level solutions that will ensure the achievement of programme objectives.
- People management (different disciplines) Establish and manage programme roadmaps, release schedules and plans to support delivery according to agreed milestones.
- Ensures programme is delivered in-line with specifications, quality standards and governance requirements
- Collaborates and facilitates decisions to manage critical dependencies, resolve conflicts, mitigate risks
