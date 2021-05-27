Programme Manager – SAP S4Hana

May 27, 2021

1 Year contract

Position Purpose:

The company has an exciting opportunity for a highly-skilled Strategic Programme Manager – SAP S4Hana. The Programme Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.

Qualifications:

  • 3 – year Bachelors Degree/ NQF level 7

Experience:

  • Proven experience as a Program Manager Minimum of 10 years of experience delivering projects and programmes in large corporate environments.
  • Experience in a Retail environment would be highly desirable
  • Successful delivery of programmes of over 50 individuals comprised of business and technology (SAP Central Finance S4Hana) solution components.
  • The successful individual must have IT knowledge and experience, and proven SAP Central Finance S4Hana Program Implementation
  • Relationship management experience at director and senior executive level (Must have presented to Steerco)
  • Management of both agile and waterfall delivery teams
  • Excellent knowledge of performance evaluation and change management principles
  • Control and governance of high cost and high-risk programmes

Job objectives:

  • Formulating, organizing and monitoring inter-connected projects
  • Deciding on suitable strategies and objectives
  • Coordinating cross-project activities
  • Accountable for successful, on-time and on-budget programme delivery that is easily adopted
  • Ensures the programme scope and business case is properly defined and accepted by key stakeholders
  • Facilitates delivery roadmaps and designs of high-level solutions that will ensure the achievement of programme objectives.
  • People management (different disciplines) Establish and manage programme roadmaps, release schedules and plans to support delivery according to agreed milestones.
  • Ensures programme is delivered in-line with specifications, quality standards and governance requirements
  • Collaborates and facilitates decisions to manage critical dependencies, resolve conflicts, mitigate risks

