PURCHASING OFFICER (3 months contract)

Johannesburg

Contract Position

Position closes – 27th May 2021 – COB

Salary Package – R 328 176 Basic Salary per annum

The candidate for this post should possess the following attributes:

Primary Purpose:

To ensure a cost effective procurement of goods and services required by the company in terms of the Supply Chain Policy and Standing Operating Procedures.

Key Responsibilities:

Qualifications, Requirements and Experience:

Grade 12

National Diploma in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management/ Logistics or Equivalent

3 years’ experience in Procurement, SAP MM Module

Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure

Knowledge of Material Requirements

Please note if you do not hear back from us within 15 working days, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Purchasing officer

3 years procumrement experience

SAP MM Module

national diploma in procurement

national diploma in supply chain management

national diploma in logistics

inventory management procedure

material requirement planning system

MRP

Procurement

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Public Sector

