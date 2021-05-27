PURCHASING OFFICER (3 months contract)
Johannesburg
Contract Position
Position closes – 27th May 2021 – COB
Salary Package – R 328 176 Basic Salary per annum
The candidate for this post should possess the following attributes:
Primary Purpose:
To ensure a cost effective procurement of goods and services required by the company in terms of the Supply Chain Policy and Standing Operating Procedures.
Key Responsibilities:
Qualifications, Requirements and Experience:
- Grade 12
- National Diploma in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management/ Logistics or Equivalent
- 3 years’ experience in Procurement, SAP MM Module
- Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure
- Knowledge of Material Requirements
About The Employer:
Public Sector