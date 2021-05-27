Purchasing Officer

May 27, 2021

PURCHASING OFFICER (3 months contract)

Johannesburg

Contract Position

Position closes – 27th May 2021 – COB

Salary Package – R 328 176 Basic Salary per annum

The candidate for this post should possess the following attributes:

Primary Purpose:

To ensure a cost effective procurement of goods and services required by the company in terms of the Supply Chain Policy and Standing Operating Procedures.

Key Responsibilities:

Qualifications, Requirements and Experience:

  • Grade 12
  • National Diploma in Procurement/ Supply Chain Management/ Logistics or Equivalent
  • 3 years’ experience in Procurement, SAP MM Module
  • Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure
  • Knowledge of Material Requirements

Please note if you do not hear back from us within 15 working days, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Purchasing officer
  • 3 years procumrement experience
  • SAP MM Module
  • national diploma in procurement
  • national diploma in supply chain management
  • national diploma in logistics
  • inventory management procedure
  • material requirement planning system
  • MRP
  • Procurement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position