Python Developer

May 27, 2021

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Python Developer who ideally has a background in financial trading environments and enjoys working in a small, informal, but very dynamic and passionate environment.

Requirements:

  • University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
  • Full Stack development in Python, PHP, JavaScript and related environments
  • SQL scripting
  • NoSQL DB scripting
  • Linux bash shell scripting
  • Amazon AWS or related cloud architecture design
  • Docker configuration design
  • Version control using GIT
  • Excellent English communication both spoken and written

You will be required to:

  • Perform full-stack software application design and development using Python, PHP, JavaScript and related technologies
  • Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
  • Work in a small, non-formal, fun but challenging environment with like-minded experts in the field.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • PHP
  • JavaScript
  • SQL scripting
  • scripting
  • bash shell
  • AWS
  • Docker
  • Git
  • Full stack development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Exceptional environment working with international clients, based in the South of Johannesburg.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 22 days leave
  • performance bonuses
  • hybrid work arrangement possible

