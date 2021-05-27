Our client is looking for a Fullstack Python Developer who ideally has a background in financial trading environments and enjoys working in a small, informal, but very dynamic and passionate environment.
Requirements:
- University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
- Full Stack development in Python, PHP, JavaScript and related environments
- SQL scripting
- NoSQL DB scripting
- Linux bash shell scripting
- Amazon AWS or related cloud architecture design
- Docker configuration design
- Version control using GIT
- Excellent English communication both spoken and written
You will be required to:
- Perform full-stack software application design and development using Python, PHP, JavaScript and related technologies
- Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
- Work in a small, non-formal, fun but challenging environment with like-minded experts in the field.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- PHP
- JavaScript
- SQL scripting
- scripting
- bash shell
- AWS
- Docker
- Git
- Full stack development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Exceptional environment working with international clients, based in the South of Johannesburg.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 22 days leave
- performance bonuses
- hybrid work arrangement possible