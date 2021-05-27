Python Developer

Our client is looking for a Fullstack Python Developer who ideally has a background in financial trading environments and enjoys working in a small, informal, but very dynamic and passionate environment.

Requirements:

University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite

Full Stack development in Python, PHP, JavaScript and related environments

SQL scripting

NoSQL DB scripting

Linux bash shell scripting

Amazon AWS or related cloud architecture design

Docker configuration design

Version control using GIT

Excellent English communication both spoken and written

You will be required to:

Perform full-stack software application design and development using Python, PHP, JavaScript and related technologies

Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS

Work in a small, non-formal, fun but challenging environment with like-minded experts in the field.

Desired Skills:

Python

PHP

JavaScript

SQL scripting

scripting

bash shell

AWS

Docker

Git

Full stack development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Exceptional environment working with international clients, based in the South of Johannesburg.

Employer & Job Benefits:

22 days leave

performance bonuses

hybrid work arrangement possible

Learn more/Apply for this position