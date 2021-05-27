QA Lead

You’ll enjoy working in a team using a mature development environment where you plan and collaborate with peers. You’ll be comfortable with challenging the status quo and working in an agile SDLC (we use Scrum).

We are based in Bellville (Northern Suburbs), offer excellent company benefits, flexible working hours and working from home.

We need you to take full responsibility of the Testing process, tools, techniques and standards.

# What we need?

Leading QA team experience

Agile Experience

DevOps experience

Someone with a passion for technology and testing

A self-motivated team player

The right attitude, above everything else

Someone that will fit our culture and support our values

# What are we looking for?

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferential

10 years experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle

2 years experience in a Management/Team Leadership role – Building and managing QA teams, able to recognise and bring out the best in the team

QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Testing Management

Demonstrable experience in manual and automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment

Experience of modern QA automation and monitoring tools

Functional and non-functional testing experience

Microsoft .Net Experience preferred

Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation

Working with stakeholders to ensure QA vision is understood and implemented correctly

Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines

# Why should you consider us?

We are serious about staff engagement

We are serious about people development and training

We value work-life balance

We are part of a larger R&D team that is working on industry leading trends

We are open, honest and act with integrity

We celebrate and reward brilliance

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

