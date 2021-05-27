Recruitment Consultant

Skills and experience required:

  • Successful track record in recruitment or sales is a requirement
  • Extremely well presented
  • Confident on the phone and in meetings with Senior Executives

Job description:

  • Sourcing for suitable candidates
  • New business development (cold calling, networking, expanding on existing client relations, etc)
  • Partner with clients to understand needs, culture fit, etc
  • Visit clients on a regular basis to build and maintain a relationship
  • Managing candidate and client relationships
  • Managing candidate expectations
  • Generate and convert leads
  • Load and facilitate background checks and reference checks
  • Advertising vacant positions
  • Screening applicants and shortlisting suitable CVs
  • Conduct interview with shortlisted candidates
  • Provide clients with feedback with regards to candidates, market trends, etc.
  • Salary breakdowns
  • Manage talent pool
  • Extend offers of employment

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission

