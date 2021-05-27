Recruitment Consultant

Skills and experience required:
- Successful track record in recruitment or sales is a requirement
- Extremely well presented
- Confident on the phone and in meetings with Senior Executives
Job description:
- Sourcing for suitable candidates
- New business development (cold calling, networking, expanding on existing client relations, etc)
- Partner with clients to understand needs, culture fit, etc
- Visit clients on a regular basis to build and maintain a relationship
- Managing candidate and client relationships
- Managing candidate expectations
- Generate and convert leads
- Load and facilitate background checks and reference checks
- Advertising vacant positions
- Screening applicants and shortlisting suitable CVs
- Conduct interview with shortlisted candidates
- Provide clients with feedback with regards to candidates, market trends, etc.
- Salary breakdowns
- Manage talent pool
- Extend offers of employment
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks. We will keep your details on file for future positions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission