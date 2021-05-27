Recruitment Consultant

Skills and experience required:

Successful track record in recruitment or sales is a requirement

Extremely well presented

Confident on the phone and in meetings with Senior Executives

Job description:

Sourcing for suitable candidates

New business development (cold calling, networking, expanding on existing client relations, etc)

Partner with clients to understand needs, culture fit, etc

Visit clients on a regular basis to build and maintain a relationship

Managing candidate and client relationships

Managing candidate expectations

Generate and convert leads

Load and facilitate background checks and reference checks

Advertising vacant positions

Screening applicants and shortlisting suitable CVs

Conduct interview with shortlisted candidates

Provide clients with feedback with regards to candidates, market trends, etc.

Salary breakdowns

Manage talent pool

Extend offers of employment

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks. We will keep your details on file for future positions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

