SAP Solutions Consultant – Technical – Sandton – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

There is an exciting opportunity with a Sandton based Giant Bank, in the Investment Environment!

Our client is looking for a SAP Solutions Consultant – Technical to apply specialisation within multiple SAP projects and support and technical expertise that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities.

APPLY NOW!!! and become a part of fast paced environment.

Requirements:

EE Candidates only

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Bcom/IS/IT ENG/BSc/Com Science related degree

Preferred certifies in more than multiple SAP module /ASAP certification

SAP BPC Certification

BPC Imbedded

SAP 4 HANA Advantageous

Lead experience

15 years + experience

Team leadership:

Experience with BPC Embedded and BPC Standard – BW4HANA BPC 11.1

Experience with BPC EPM reporting and BW Query development

Experience with Fox coding

Experience with applying LSA++ Architecture in SAP BW/4HANA

Experience with modelling using the core modelling artefacts of SAP BW/4HANA

Experience with the application of hybrid modelling in Mixed scenarios

Experience with SAP ECC FI module

Experience with Analysis Authorization in SAP BW/4HANA

Experience with using SAP HANA Studio and the respective perspectives for modelling

Experience with SAP HANA expert scripts

Experience with SAP HANA ABAP to developed and convert programs to SAP HANA calculation views

8 Man team

Reference Number for this position is SM52922 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sifiso Mthombeni on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP 4 HANA

SAP

BPC EPM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Strategy Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position