Senior Application Support Analyst at Intuate Group

May 27, 2021

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

  • Microsoft Office
  • SQL 2008 – 2016 practical experience
  • SQL scripting
  • Programming – C#, Java, .net, HTML 5
  • Microsoft Operating System (I.e. Windows 7 – Windows 10)
  • Programming experience
  • BI database
  • TAL Development experience

Minimum Qualification:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields – B.Tech or BSc (Beneficial)
  • Diploma qualification in IT or related fields – [URL Removed]
  • Completed Grade 12

Experience:

  • 6 – 8 years in IT
  • Microsoft Office (I.e. [Phone Number Removed];)
  • MS SQL
  • Understanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware
  • Effective communication skills
  • Systems Analysis and Design skills
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Time and Attendance systems (Highly Beneficial)
  • Azure (Beneficial)
  • Video Streaming(Beneficial)
  • CCTV(Beneficial)

What are the absolute non-negotiables for this position?

  • Application Support Experience
  • SQL Experience
  • IT Qualification or equivalent
  • Programming experience
  • Development experience
  • Azure

Technical work responsibilities:

  • Installation, configuration and upgrading of vendor based and custom applications
  • Provide support and perform general technical trouble shooting for various applications
  • Communicate with end users and collaborate with other support teams (where applicable) in the process of resolving an incident
  • Where applicable liaise with vendors to ensure problem resolution on various applications
  • Conduct system monitoring
  • Maintain appropriate levels of technical and procedural documentation
  • Perform standby duties and provide 24×7 support when required
  • Facilitate system audit processes
  • Participate on projects as per requirements
  • Adhere to appropriate departmental procedures and practices

Core work outputs:

  • Resolving incidents within SLA
  • Effective customer service
  • Effective system maintenance
  • Demand Management fulfilment
  • Maintaining applications
  • Advanced System / Application / Instrument installation and integration
  • Effective problem-solving methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Programming
  • SQL
  • C#
  • Java
  • HTML
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

