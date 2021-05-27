Senior C# Full Stack Developer with JavaScript – Centurion – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a Software Development House that has been known as SA’s best. They are looking for a Senior C# Full Stack Developer to join their elite team of Software Developers.

This Development house has awesome perks as well as an opportunity to work from home although you may be required to travel to Braamfontein occasionally.

Tech stack includes:

C#.Net

JavaScript

HTML

MVC

Reference Number for this position is RS51976 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company of up to R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#.Net

JavaScript

HTML

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position