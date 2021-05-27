Senior Front-end Developer (React.js and Angular) – Dunkeld – Permanent – R900k per annum

Are you passionate about technology and enjoy tackling a challenge? Then this is a fantastic opportunity for you to join a company that offers online service to simplify comparing and buying business insurance from some of South Africans leading insurers.

They are fiercely committed to the small business community whether it’s to get a better deal or to process a claim. APPLY NOW!!! To join this team that is passionate about hassle free business insurance.

Skills:

ReactJS

ExpressJS

JavaScript – modern tools

Angular 10

js

VueJS

Reference Number for this position is SJ52420. This is a Permanent position based in Dunkeld offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

