Senior iOS Developer

Our client is looking for an outstanding Senior iOS Developer for a permanent position. Be part of a dynamic, fast-paced team that works at the forefront of technology. Please read the spec carefully.

This role will work remotely, but may be required to move back to the office at a later stage. This has not yet been determined.

Education and Knowledge Required:

B.Sc/B.Com industry related degree preferred

iOS Certificaton essential

Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal

Swift

C#

jQuery

Java

JSON

Jira

Windows servers

Linux

Responsibilities:

Designing and building applications on the iOS platform.

Mobile App development processing and testing.

Experience working on a diverse range of applications.

Understand the Release Management Process.

Ability to power Apps through code and ensure that the code is user friendly.

Review, analyse and resolve application issues as needed.

Test Applications for optimal performance.

Integrating new Apps for use on mobile devices.

Explore and evaluate new technologies to optimise application development.

Personal Attributes:

Confidence

Excellent work ethic

Integrity

Leadership

Team work

Desired Skills:

iOS

App development

Swift

C#

jQuery

Java

JSON

Jira

Windows servers

Linux

mobile applications

testing

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Fast paced, progressive and using latest technologies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

pension

Learn more/Apply for this position