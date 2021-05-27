Senior iOS Developer

May 27, 2021

Our client is looking for an outstanding Senior iOS Developer for a permanent position. Be part of a dynamic, fast-paced team that works at the forefront of technology. Please read the spec carefully.

This role will work remotely, but may be required to move back to the office at a later stage. This has not yet been determined.

Education and Knowledge Required:

  • B.Sc/B.Com industry related degree preferred
  • iOS Certificaton essential
  • Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Swift
  • C#
  • jQuery
  • Java
  • JSON
  • Jira
  • Windows servers
  • Linux

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and building applications on the iOS platform.
  • Mobile App development processing and testing.
  • Experience working on a diverse range of applications.
  • Understand the Release Management Process.
  • Ability to power Apps through code and ensure that the code is user friendly.
  • Review, analyse and resolve application issues as needed.
  • Test Applications for optimal performance.
  • Integrating new Apps for use on mobile devices.
  • Explore and evaluate new technologies to optimise application development.

Personal Attributes:

  • Confidence
  • Excellent work ethic
  • Integrity
  • Leadership
  • Team work

Desired Skills:

  • iOS
  • App development
  • Swift
  • C#
  • jQuery
  • Java
  • JSON
  • Jira
  • Windows servers
  • Linux
  • mobile applications
  • testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Fast paced, progressive and using latest technologies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • provident fund
  • pension

