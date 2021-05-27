Our client is looking for an outstanding Senior iOS Developer for a permanent position. Be part of a dynamic, fast-paced team that works at the forefront of technology. Please read the spec carefully.
This role will work remotely, but may be required to move back to the office at a later stage. This has not yet been determined.
Education and Knowledge Required:
- B.Sc/B.Com industry related degree preferred
- iOS Certificaton essential
- Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
- Swift
- C#
- jQuery
- Java
- JSON
- Jira
- Windows servers
- Linux
Responsibilities:
- Designing and building applications on the iOS platform.
- Mobile App development processing and testing.
- Experience working on a diverse range of applications.
- Understand the Release Management Process.
- Ability to power Apps through code and ensure that the code is user friendly.
- Review, analyse and resolve application issues as needed.
- Test Applications for optimal performance.
- Integrating new Apps for use on mobile devices.
- Explore and evaluate new technologies to optimise application development.
Personal Attributes:
- Confidence
- Excellent work ethic
- Integrity
- Leadership
- Team work
Desired Skills:
- iOS
- App development
- Swift
- C#
- jQuery
- Java
- JSON
- Jira
- Windows servers
- Linux
- mobile applications
- testing
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Fast paced, progressive and using latest technologies.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- pension