Senior IOS Developer -Johannesburg – up to R1m Per annum

Senior IOS Developer -Johannesburg – up to R1m PA

Are you a creative, lateral thinker who is passionate about technology and are up to tackle a challenge that comes your way? Then apply today

A multinational company within the banking industry is on the hunt for a Senior iOS developer who is ready to make an impact in the banking world.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

4+ years of experience building native IOS applications

Excellent expertise in mobile development in Swift or Objective C

Experience in writing high quality code backed by automated tests

Good knowledge in agile methodologies and tools (e.g. Jira, github)

A feeling for scalable solutions and performance of code

Responsibilities:

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements as well as ensure that all steps in the Development Cycle are executed accordingly

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Building native iOS applications in Swift that: have multiple screens and handle login and authentication

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong Presentation skills

Ability to work as part of a team, inter- dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality

