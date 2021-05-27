Senior JAVA Developer – Semi remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Senior Java Developer with Angular or React to join their team. You will be involved in ensuring that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements. In order to fill this role we need someone with a strong technical back ground in order to understand the complexity of the existing solution and to move it forward with a high degree of proficiency.

International travel is a requirement of the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time.

Requirements:

Minimum years of experience 6 + Years

Oracle Java Certification 7 or 8

Java

Java EE 7

Restful API

SOAP

JSON

OData

J2EE

Spring MVC

JBoss

Git

JUnit

Mockito

PostgreSQL

Reference Number for this position is GZ52416 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn, Menlyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

