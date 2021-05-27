Senior Java Full Stack Developer (2 PEOPLE NEEDED) react OR node and java and python – Sandton – R1.3mil PA

Senior Java Full Stack Developer (2 PEOPLE NEEDED) react OR node and java and python – Sandton – [URL Removed] PA

We are on the hunt for two (2) Senior Java Full Stack Developers who are strong in React, Node, Java and Python. The individual will need to be well versed in the tech stack as per the requirements and needs to know systems development from the front and back end.

The business is a well-established product house and has a vibrant team. In addition to this as the business is pressurized, the incumbents will need to persevere through adversity and recover quickly from setbacks.

This is a FANTASTIC opportunity for a person who is self-driven, takes initiatives and has a structured way of thinking, someone who enjoys pressure and doesn’t crumble under challenges!

Key Skills:

Frontend

Backend

Database

Mongo

Oracle

ReactJs

Angular

HTML5

JavaScript

Java

J2EE

C#

C++

Git

Agile

Node

React

Python

Java

Reference Number for this position is SJ53026. This is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

