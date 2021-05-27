Senior Mechanical Engineer

BSc or BTech Mechanical Qualification.

Not less than 7 years expererience in a similar environment with a strong mechanical background, industrial process plants would be an advantage.

To initiate, supervise and approve the basic and detail mechanical engineering design and interface with the fabrication/construction functions to execute projects.

Provide input on mechanical aspects related to tenders and projects, in particular compliance with client specifications, optimisation of mechanical components offered, compiling RFQ’s for mechanical scope of work, evaluation of vendor quotes/tenders.

Mechanical design and approval of equipment, vessels, piping, structure etc.

Approval and sign-off vendor and internal corss-discipline designs.

Overseeing of equipment design and fabrication.

Site work control and management.

Assist with the Procurement function – compiling a detailed mechanical scope of supply for mechanical subcontract, technical evaluations, attend and or lead kick-off meetings with vendors and mechanical subcontractors.

Manage the mechanical subcontractor and supplier to meet deliverables (technical, programme, cost).

Generation and approval of project schedules (i.e. value, line and equipment list).

Generation and approval of project databooks.

Compilation and management of vendor and subcontractor databooks.

Compilation and management of plant technical and maintenance manuals.

Compilation and management of plant installation manuals.

Desired Skills:

water treatment

structural

piping

pumps

skid structure design

lead engineer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

