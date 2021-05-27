Senior .NET Developer

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Full Stack .Net Software Developer to join their growing team

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:

  • Proficient in W3C standards
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
  • Docker / Kubernetes Experience essential

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • .NET
  • Git
  • C#
  • docker
  • kubernetes
  • ASP.NET
  • ASP.NET Web API
  • Web API
  • AngularJS
  • Node.JS
  • Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

