Senior .NET Developer

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Full Stack .Net Software Developer to join their growing team
The ideal candidate requires the following skills:
- Proficient in W3C standards
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
- Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
- Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Docker / Kubernetes Experience essential
Please apply today for further information!!
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- SQL
- .NET
- Git
- C#
- docker
- kubernetes
- ASP.NET
- ASP.NET Web API
- Web API
- AngularJS
- Node.JS
- Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma