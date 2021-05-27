Senior .NET Developer

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Full Stack .Net Software Developer to join their growing team

The ideal candidate requires the following skills:

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts, rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Docker / Kubernetes Experience essential

Please apply today for further information!!

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Javascript

SQL

.NET

Git

C#

docker

kubernetes

ASP.NET

ASP.NET Web API

Web API

AngularJS

Node.JS

Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position