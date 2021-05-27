Senior Process Engineer – Minerals Processing Technology at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading engineering software development company, seeks to employ a well experienced and suitably qualified candidate in the field of minerals processing and process development for a fixed term 1 year contract.

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company, as well as meeting the following requirements:

You will have a Bachelors Degree in chemical engineering/Process Engineering/Mineral Processing/Metallurgical Engineering, coupled with extensive experience in process control in industrial minerals and mining processing

A post graduate degree in Data Analysis is highly advantageous

Solid proficiency in data analysis software (e.g., Python, MATLAB), including data wrangling, as well as proficiency in report writing and client presentations.

You will have proven experience in conducting research and development, creating project plans for customers, conduct surveys and analyse data in a collaborative environment to enhance current and new customer technology

you will have supported smart sensor service level agreements and continuous remote process monitoring and diagnostic services with technical investigations.

You must have a valid drivers license, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

