Senior Retail Operations Manager (Liquor) at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

What you will be doing:

The purpose of this position is to manage the relationship between the Company’s and Retailers in your assigned territory, ensuring growth and profitability of the retailers.

What your focus areas are:



Managing a team of retail operations managers

Establishing and maintaining a sound business relationship with retailers

Providing leadership to the support team

Providing a business consultative service to all retailers assigned, and coordinating action plans to improve the performance of underperforming stores.

Aggressively drive sales in new and existing stores

Establishing new business opportunities

Monitoring retail profitability

What you need to have & know:

At least 5 years’ retail management experience as a ROM within the liquor trade

A tertiary business degree

Thorough working knowledge of retail supermarket business model

Good interpersonal and people management skills

High stress tolerance and flexibility

Flexibility to travel and stay away overnight

