Senior Retail Operations Manager (Liquor) at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

What you will be doing:
The purpose of this position is to manage the relationship between the Company’s and Retailers in your assigned territory, ensuring growth and profitability of the retailers.
What your focus areas are:
- Managing a team of retail operations managers
- Establishing and maintaining a sound business relationship with retailers
- Providing leadership to the support team
- Providing a business consultative service to all retailers assigned, and coordinating action plans to improve the performance of underperforming stores.
- Aggressively drive sales in new and existing stores
- Establishing new business opportunities
- Monitoring retail profitability
What you need to have & know:
- At least 5 years’ retail management experience as a ROM within the liquor trade
- A tertiary business degree
- Thorough working knowledge of retail supermarket business model
- Good interpersonal and people management skills
- High stress tolerance and flexibility
- Flexibility to travel and stay away overnight