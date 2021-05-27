Our client is actively looking for a Senior Technician in Cape Town.
Duties & Responsibilities
Servicing and general maintenance of UPS units, batteries, inverters, fire suppression systems according to Health and safety standards
Ensuring UPS installations are safe and ready to be commissioned, then performing correct commission steps as per the UPS OEM Commissioning Procedure
Ensuring that UPS units are installed according to exact requirements and regulations meeting ruling Electrical Installation Regulations
Repairing damaged units using manufacturer’s standards and spare parts
Testing all UPS units before leaving working as follows: mechanically no damage, inverter set at correct voltages, rectifier correctly calibrated, switches between static and inverter without dropping the load, UPS Runs off battery (Mains fail test), Load test the UPS and ensuring that battery charging parameters are set right
Attending to client UPS issues as and when requested
Performing additional work outputs related to the role
Desired Experience & Qualification
Grade 12 certificate
Electrical engineering Diploma
Good communication skills
Experience / knowledge of ABB UPS: 5-8 years
Leading teams: 5-8 years
Project experience: 5-8 years
Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Servicing UPS Units
- Maintenance on UPS Units
- UPS Installation
- Repairing damaged UPS system
- Testing UPS units
- Electrical Engineering Diploma
About The Employer:
