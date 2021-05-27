Senior Technician

Our client is actively looking for a Senior Technician in Cape Town.

Duties & Responsibilities

Servicing and general maintenance of UPS units, batteries, inverters, fire suppression systems according to Health and safety standards

Ensuring UPS installations are safe and ready to be commissioned, then performing correct commission steps as per the UPS OEM Commissioning Procedure

Ensuring that UPS units are installed according to exact requirements and regulations meeting ruling Electrical Installation Regulations

Repairing damaged units using manufacturer’s standards and spare parts

Testing all UPS units before leaving working as follows: mechanically no damage, inverter set at correct voltages, rectifier correctly calibrated, switches between static and inverter without dropping the load, UPS Runs off battery (Mains fail test), Load test the UPS and ensuring that battery charging parameters are set right

Attending to client UPS issues as and when requested

Performing additional work outputs related to the role

Desired Experience & Qualification

Grade 12 certificate

Electrical engineering Diploma

Good communication skills

Experience / knowledge of ABB UPS: 5-8 years

Leading teams: 5-8 years

Project experience: 5-8 years

Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Servicing UPS Units

Maintenance on UPS Units

UPS Installation

Repairing damaged UPS system

Testing UPS units

Electrical Engineering Diploma

About The Employer:

