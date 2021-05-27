Senior Test Analyst

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by
participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. Staff surveys etc.).
- Achieve business strategy by participating and supporting corporate social responsibility
initiatives.
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes by identifying and recommending
improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to the company
- Add value to the company by supporting the implementation of new processes; policies and
systems.
- Ensure information for test cases are correct by analysing; extracting and designing test
cases including non-functional requirements for test cases.
- Create test procedures by using advanced level test plans.
- Ensure effective use of test environment by defining a controlled system testing
environment as per project requirements.
- Specify tests by using structured techniques learned (i.e.black box testing).
- Provide stakeholder feedback by writing test summary reports.
- Conduct static testing through applying testing rules and checklists.
- Prioritise test requirements through applying test effort and business risk principles.
Qualifications:
ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate
Certification:
ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or
5-6 years in testing roles
Accounting Analysis/ Reconciliation
Accounting Principles
Accounting skills
Desired Skills:
- Test Analysis
- Accounting Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma