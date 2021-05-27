Senior Test Analyst

May 27, 2021

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by
participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. Staff surveys etc.).

  • Achieve business strategy by participating and supporting corporate social responsibility
    initiatives.
  • Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes by identifying and recommending
    improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to the company
  • Add value to the company by supporting the implementation of new processes; policies and
    systems.
  • Ensure information for test cases are correct by analysing; extracting and designing test
    cases including non-functional requirements for test cases.
  • Create test procedures by using advanced level test plans.
  • Ensure effective use of test environment by defining a controlled system testing
    environment as per project requirements.
  • Specify tests by using structured techniques learned (i.e.black box testing).
  • Provide stakeholder feedback by writing test summary reports.
  • Conduct static testing through applying testing rules and checklists.
  • Prioritise test requirements through applying test effort and business risk principles.

Qualifications:
ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate

Certification:
ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or
ISTQB advanced level certificate
5-6 years in testing roles
Accounting Analysis/ Reconciliation
Accounting Principles
Accounting skills

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analysis
  • Accounting Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

