Senior Test Analyst

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by

participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. Staff surveys etc.).

Achieve business strategy by participating and supporting corporate social responsibility

initiatives.

initiatives. Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes by identifying and recommending

improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to the company

improvements to tools; policies and procedures to add value to the company Add value to the company by supporting the implementation of new processes; policies and

systems.

systems. Ensure information for test cases are correct by analysing; extracting and designing test

cases including non-functional requirements for test cases.

cases including non-functional requirements for test cases. Create test procedures by using advanced level test plans.

Ensure effective use of test environment by defining a controlled system testing

environment as per project requirements.

environment as per project requirements. Specify tests by using structured techniques learned (i.e.black box testing).

Provide stakeholder feedback by writing test summary reports.

Conduct static testing through applying testing rules and checklists.

Prioritise test requirements through applying test effort and business risk principles.

Qualifications:

ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or ISTQB advanced level certificate

Certification:

ISTQB foundation or equivalent (ISEB). ISEB test practitioner or equivalent or

ISTQB advanced level certificate

5-6 years in testing roles

Accounting Analysis/ Reconciliation

Accounting Principles

Accounting skills

Desired Skills:

Test Analysis

Accounting Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

