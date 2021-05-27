Software Developer JavaScript Full Stack Angular (Node) – Centurion – R600 – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled and collaborative Software Developer JavaScript Full Stack Angular (Node) to play a key part in the design, development, implementation and support of a wide range of ongoing and new projects on the platform!

If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!

Skills:

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)

REDIS (no sql)

ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)

Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)

CSS 3

Bootstrap

HTML 5

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube

OpenAPI / Swagger

Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial

Unit Tests, E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Reference Number for this position is SJ52966. This is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R600 – R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

