Software Developer JavaScript Full Stack Angular (Node) – Centurion – R600 – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house is looking to hire a highly motivated, skilled and collaborative Software Developer JavaScript Full Stack Angular (Node) to play a key part in the design, development, implementation and support of a wide range of ongoing and new projects on the platform!
If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!
Skills:
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
- REDIS (no sql)
- ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
- Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
- CSS 3
- Bootstrap
- HTML 5
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
- OpenAPI / Swagger
- Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial
- Unit Tests, E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Reference Number for this position is SJ52966. This is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R600 – R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma