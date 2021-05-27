Software Engineer – Johannesburg – R780k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for international exposure with the opportunity to bring products to market?

A well-known leader in CCM is seeking a Software Engineer to join their UK team. Your core responsibility will be to design, build and extend high quality applications for the companies CCM Platform.

Requirements:

3+ development experience

JavaScript

HTML/CSS

XML

Json

SQL

Perl or python or Ruby or Go

Agile

Git

TDD

Responsibilities:

Design and create high quality, testable software that meets specifications, follows standards and is easy to maintain.

Participate in design discussions to define solutions for complex business requirements.

Test and peer review code for technical accuracy, standards, and functional compliance to the design.

Work in an agile development environment.

Assist with creating project plans, breaking down requirements and estimating tasks.

Identify and proposes areas of improvement throughout the software development process.

Reference Number for this position is SJ53064. This is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

