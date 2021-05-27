Solution Architect (Salesforce) at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionInnovative dynamic company in the financial services industry
Job DescriptionOverview
The Solution Architect conducts requirements gathering, solution design, blueprinting, and delivery of solutions and technologies to meet the customer’s business goals and requirements, as set forth in the Program Roadmap.
The Solution Architect’s responsibilities are as follows:
- Render daily support aligned with a model of continuous delivery, promoting a Dev Ops culture
- Develop and Contribute to Reference Architectures
- Develop and Contribute Domain/Segment Architectures
- Develop Solution Architectures/Designs
- Deliver Architectural Assessments of technology solutions and or Proof of Concepts
- Ensure Architecture Collaboration and Review
- Provide Solution and Specialist Consulting
- Monitor Requests for Information and Proposals (RFI/ RFP)
- Adhere to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviors
Minimum Experience
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in Analysis and Design
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in IT Application
- The person would ideally also need: Cloud architecture knowledge, experience of relevant Data and Integration patterns and solutions, Salesforce knowledge / exposure is preferred, business knowledge.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree – Information Technology, Engineering, Commerce
- Relevant Architecture Certification
- Salesforce Certified an advantage
Additional InformationTo develop and maintain the solution architecture and in some instances design for specific business functional/technical areas as well as actively be involved in the full duration of the programme to ensure implementation on the evolving solution of an application. Participate in the definition of the higher-level functional and non-functional requirements, analyze technical trade-offs, determine the major components and subsystems, and define the interfaces and collaborations between them. Ensure the strategic alignment of IT architecture (functional, application, data and integration architecture) with the agreed business outcomes.
About The Employer:
Innovative dynamic company in the financial services industry