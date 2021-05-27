Sourcing Specialist – Recruitment at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionAs a member of our team, the Sourcing Specialist works closely with our Recruiters and Account Managers to develop creative strategies to find unbelievable talent.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with key stakeholders to understand and qualify the key requirements of the position in order to find the right match

Define, design and implement search strategies by making use of modern non-traditional sourcing techniques

Compile detailed research reports detailing the availability in the market.

Creating talent pipelines for current and future hires.

Build detailed talent maps to identify the potential talent gap combined with extensive research obtained through the mapping process

Engage and screen active and passive candidates to determine interest and suitability

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position