Sourcing Specialist – Recruitment at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionAs a member of our team, the Sourcing Specialist works closely with our Recruiters and Account Managers to develop creative strategies to find unbelievable talent.
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with key stakeholders to understand and qualify the key requirements of the position in order to find the right match
- Define, design and implement search strategies by making use of modern non-traditional sourcing techniques
- Compile detailed research reports detailing the availability in the market.
- Creating talent pipelines for current and future hires.
- Build detailed talent maps to identify the potential talent gap combined with extensive research obtained through the mapping process
- Engage and screen active and passive candidates to determine interest and suitability
About The Employer:
talentCRU