Sourcing Specialist – Recruitment at TalentCRU

May 27, 2021

Job DescriptionAs a member of our team, the Sourcing Specialist works closely with our Recruiters and Account Managers to develop creative strategies to find unbelievable talent.

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with key stakeholders to understand and qualify the key requirements of the position in order to find the right match
  • Define, design and implement search strategies by making use of modern non-traditional sourcing techniques
  • Compile detailed research reports detailing the availability in the market.
  • Creating talent pipelines for current and future hires.
  • Build detailed talent maps to identify the potential talent gap combined with extensive research obtained through the mapping process
  • Engage and screen active and passive candidates to determine interest and suitability

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position