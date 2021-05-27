Stores / Yard Manager at Headhunters

May 27, 2021

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in Mossel Bay; is currently looking to employ an experienced Stores / Yard Manager to their team, with 3 to 5 years experienced gained in a similar environment

Qualifications :

  • Matric

Other :

  • 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role; stores / yard management
  • Responsible for the receiving stock
  • Responsible for storage of stock
  • Responsible for issuing and dispatching of stock
  • Responsible for yard area
  • Must be able to manage people
  • Must take responsibility and accountability
  • Must be computer literate
  • Must have a high work ethic
  • Must have good problems solving skills
  • Must have good people skills
  • Must be methodical and accurate
  • Must be honest
  • Must have a code 8 drivers license – code 10 preferable

