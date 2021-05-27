The post-pandemic property market is digital

What a difference a year can make. The coronavirus had experts predicting that house prices would fall, but, the South African real estate market has in fact experienced a boom since the hard lockdown was lifted in June 2020.

The pandemic has also accelerated certain changes in the industry which have emerged in the past few years, including remote working, the growth of e-commerce and semigration. The economic impact of the pandemic has also highlighted affordability, with buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants now looking for more value in the services being provided to them.

These shifts have altered traditional buying, selling and renting habits and are set to have a significant impact on how real estate businesses are run.

In an evolving market, the performance of real estate agents and their ability to assist their clients will be a key focus. This will require many to rethink their traditional processes in favour of a more tech-enabled and customer-centric business model.

“Our industry is highly competitive and to survive you have to find different ways of operating, like adapting to digital,” says Chas Everitt International Director Barry Davies. “There’s also always pressure to offer something unique to sellers to secure a sole mandate, or to buyers to secure the relationship after a sale and any future repeat business. That’s why you want to provide every buyer, seller, landlord and tenant with a positive and memorable real estate experience, and enable your agents to remain at the centre of each real estate transaction.”

To differentiate themselves in the market and keep their agents at the top of their game, real estate businesses should be looking at digital tools designed for the property industry.

“We understand just how tough this industry can be and that businesses are looking for something that sets them apart and helps their agents to be more focused, efficient and ultimately successful,” says Adrian Zanetti, director at Hey Jude.

Hey Jude Property Industry Enhancer is a customisable mobile solution that combines technology and human intuition, to deliver a memorable user experience tailored to a brand. At its core, Hey Jude helps its members by completing personal errands on their behalf, and giving them back their time.

“The biggest asset in a real estate business is its agents and their most precious commodity is time. Free up their day by removing mundane, personal tasks, and agents can focus their energy on serving more clients, securing more mandates and closing more deals,” explains Zanetti.

As the industry moves from a transactional to a more relationship-focused model, the adoption of digital solutions enables real estate businesses to better support their agents and ultimately provide their clients with a more rewarding experience.

“Hey Jude lays the foundation for real estate businesses to be more efficient. With a digital solution at their fingertips, agents can access a service that provides real value every day. In addition, agents can offer this service to their clients, connecting them to your brand long after the sale is done. For tech-savvy real estate agencies, offering a digital solution to your agents and a customer-centric service to your clients will enhance your business. Agents will be more productive and they get a service they truly value, while you retain top agents, secure market insights and gain a competitive edge,” says Zanetti.