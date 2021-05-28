Accountant

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Accurately maintaining financial data

Sourcing documentation to TB

Balance sheet recons

Assisting in monthly, quarterly, and annual analysis of reports, etc.

Requirements

Degree / National Diploma

Completes SAIPA articles/ at least 2-year Accounting experience

Pastel experience and strong excel skills

Apply [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Negotiable

Learn more/Apply for this position