Accountant

May 28, 2021

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

  • Accurately maintaining financial data
  • Sourcing documentation to TB
  • Balance sheet recons
  • Assisting in monthly, quarterly, and annual analysis of reports, etc.

Requirements

  • Degree / National Diploma
  • Completes SAIPA articles/ at least 2-year Accounting experience
  • Pastel experience and strong excel skills

Apply [Email Address Removed]. If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Negotiable

