Accountant

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
- Accurately maintaining financial data
- Sourcing documentation to TB
- Balance sheet recons
- Assisting in monthly, quarterly, and annual analysis of reports, etc.
Requirements
- Degree / National Diploma
- Completes SAIPA articles/ at least 2-year Accounting experience
- Pastel experience and strong excel skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Negotiable