Accountant at Sally Williams Fine Foods

Medium-sized and well-known manufacturing company requires strong FM with a minimum of 10 years relevant experience to head up the finance team. Previous recent experience with FMCG, manufacturing and exports critical. CEO needs someone with the ability to analyse the numbers, predict the trends and give input into the financial strategy for the business.

The salary will be R50 000 CTC per month, this could be negotiable based on experience and/or qualifications obtained.

Duties will include (but not limited to):

Preparation of monthly management accounts.

Stock control.

Product costings.

Annual audit.

Cash flow management.

Debtor collections.

HR/IR and other ad hoc duties.

Must be a team player and very hands-on, with the ability and desire to get hands dirty.

It would be preferential to have experience in improving efficiencies, cost optimisation through a reduction in wastage and costs.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Finance or related field 8 – 10 years of relevant experience.

Fluency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.).

Fluency in Sage Evolution and Pastel Payroll.

Detail-oriented and analytical.

Only qualified candidates should apply. If you receive no response within two weeks then please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

FMCG

Sage Evolution

Pastel Payroll

Monthly Management Accounts

Stock Control

Product Costings

Annual Audit

Cash Flow Management

Debtor Collections

HR/IR

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position