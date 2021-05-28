Area/ Account Manager at Headhunters

Our client based in George is currently looking to employ an Area/ Account Manager.

Main purpose of the position: The Area Account Manager will provide on-site services and support to our Clients in George and Garden Route area to ensure all contractual deliverables are met. They will also be responsible for the day-to-day running of the area in terms of client support, management of site staff, overseeing of the warehouse and logistics operations, and be accountable for all HSE requirements.

Knowledge and Skills:

Chemical Cleaning and Food plant Hygiene

Chemical stock control and logistics.

Chemical Usage monitoring and tracking on client sites.

Repair and Maintain chemical dispensing equipment.

Daily and weekly reporting to Client and Management on matters pertaining to

Cleaning and Hygiene practices and issues.

Effective problem solving.

People management

Data gathering and report generation.

Analyse concentration of in-use chemical solutions.

Health & Safety training

Experience and Qualifications:

Chemistry or Engineering qualification will be advantageous

Proven service delivery within a similar position

Minimum requirements – Matric or equivalent

or equivalent Working experience in the Food Industry or Hygiene industry is essential

or is essential Computer literate (e.g. Outlook, Excel and Word )

) Technical competence in engineering matters will be advantageous

Good communication and report writing skills

Personal Attributes and General Requirements

Drivers license and own transport essential.

Prepared to work flexi hours.

Desire to learn and has good problem solving / troubleshooting skills.

Self-Motivated and able to work with limited supervision and with close attention to detail.

Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction (Professional disposition, verbal and written) and liaison with Management, Co-Workers and client.

Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to Identify and prospect New Business Development opportunities in the area

Ability to build strong client relationships.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

