ATM Assistant at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:
1.To see what this job is about and complete a short assessment, please click here
2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below
Purpose Statement
Provide excellent client service through consultation with clients and assisting at the ATM
Experience
Experience in client service industry
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
- Basic calculations
- Basic operational and product knowledge
Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Consultation skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Must have access to transport (personal/public)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.