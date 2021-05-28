BCom Graduate / Assistant to CEO Midrand – Reference: 20536

An amazing opportunity. Join a successful fast pace IT concern, utilise your degree and gain excellent experience.

Duties

Be the right hand to the CEO assist with various administrative and secretarial duties.

Validating online platform pricing, costing and pricing schedule.

Perform errands for CEO.

Meeting management – preparing, coordinating and scheduling of meetings, minutes and follow-up that tasks given are completed.

Creation of high quality and professional business-related documents – drafts, presentations (PowerPoint), reports, forms and statements (Excel).

Manage travel arrangements – booking of flights, hotels, car rentals, forex and other travel requirements.

PR & Event Management:

Prepare meeting functions; attend all PR functions as well as customer and supplier events (during or after hours).

Attend to meetings, handling office administrative tasks, office management, reports and filing, presentation preparation and day to day activities to aid the functioning of the organisation.

Assisting with and double-checking costings, pricing schedules in company systems, performing competitor analysis tasks as requested.

Attend to customer and external emails to reply, respond and provide accurate responses and facilitate and handle any such requests.

Maintain and control schedules, meetings and board room times including any travel requirements.

Proof-reading and checking documentation, websites, social networks and letters prior to dispatch/sending.

Create and maintain sound document control/management system, processes and procedures.

Be proficient in the company systems to enable or validate functions when required or update of the systems.

Follow-up on requests (internally and externally), in a professional manner and within defined time frames, always providing the CEO and Directors with timeous feedback.

Loading/ amending/ updating company information and data.

Updating of graphs, charts and other management data. (should and if required).

Provide marketing and support for all events and activities requiring such expertise for all the companies.

Supervise the building systems and administration of such systems (training will be provided). If any requirements are needed in terms of cleaning and maintenance, to manage the suppliers to perform the duties to keep buildings, facilities in A-grade status at all times.

Co-ordinate the cleaners and guest queries for AirBnB.

Check that the facilities are always in professional status and clean. (These apartments are opposite the head office locations (200 Meters from the office), they are for staff who usually travel or visitors from abroad or VIP clients. When not in use they are offered on AirBNB.

Requirements

A Degree in business/ commerce / legal / or marketing from recognised University.

Marketing / PA / Administration certificate or training experience would be advantageous.

A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ Administrative / Secretarial experience.

Has to be 100% Task Orientated person that can fuction in a fast pace busy evironment.

Advanced computer skills MS Office including Powerpoint and MS Excel.

Figure orientated.

Advanced / professional English business writing (ability to communicate at senior management or executive level, both internally and externally).

High detail-orientation (proof reading & spell checking).

Structured, organised and process/ procedure driven.

Basic knowledge of accounts and finance (ability to work with such if and when required).

Excellent communication, people and customer relations skills

Deadline-orientated (effectively complete daily tasks and projects).

Must be able to conclude and provide feedback on every task, and use company systems when such tasks are presented on Synergy CRM, and necessary and to the point conclusion feedback.

Adept to fast learning & thrive in a high pace industry

Positive can-do attitude.

Non smoking environment

Package & Remuneration

R12 000 pm, negotiable on experience and qualifications.

