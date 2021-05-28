BI Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious BI Developer that has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.Duties:
- Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements
- Develop integration solutions using T-SQL, SSIS and other vendor integration tools
- ETL development to load Data warehouse
- Maintain existing SSRS and QlikView report definitions to present the data
- Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members
- Testing and deployment of new development
- 1st line support for nightly data warehouse integration (on a rotational basis)
Requirements:
- Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline
- Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge
- Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage
- 5-8 years SQL experience
- Stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.
- Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS, C#, Scala)
- Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, QlikView or similar)
- Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures
- Working experience with design and development of data marts and data warehouses
- Experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and produce solutions
- Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous
- Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage
- Experience with Jira and GitLab would be an advantage.
- Exposure to PostgreSQL and PowerBI would be an advantage