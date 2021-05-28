BI Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a very detail oriented, self-driven, and curious BI Developer that has appreciation for data driven-driven systems.Duties:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user requirements

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL, SSIS and other vendor integration tools

ETL development to load Data warehouse

Maintain existing SSRS and QlikView report definitions to present the data

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members

Testing and deployment of new development

1st line support for nightly data warehouse integration (on a rotational basis)

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in information science or related technical discipline

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge

Financial Services industry experience would be an advantage

5-8 years SQL experience Stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.

Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS, C#, Scala)

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, QlikView or similar)

Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures

Working experience with design and development of data marts and data warehouses

Experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and produce solutions

Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS) would be advantageous

Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage

Experience with Jira and GitLab would be an advantage.

Exposure to PostgreSQL and PowerBI would be an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position