Business Administrator/ Coordinator at Headhunters

May 28, 2021

Our client based in Midrand is currently seeking a Business Administrator/ Coordinator who is highly motivated and hard-working to join their company. The successful candidate should have solid experience in Supply Chain / Logistics and Warehouse Management, with excellent ICT skills. Customer Services background will be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Supply Chain Function:

  • Manage the receiving and dispatching of all products from suppliers and maintain relating documents.
  • Ordering of chemicals and related products from supplier base.
  • Stock control and Forecasting
  • Month end Stock counts, balancing.
  • Reporting on stock that is close to expiry and on slow moving stock.
  • Generating Purchase orders, Goods received notes, purchase notes, quotations.
  • Handling of supplier queries should they arise with your transaction.
  • Follow up of Back Orders and communication with client and sales force as to status.
  • Ensure that sufficient stock is available in the various warehouse.
  • Manage incoming calls from suppliers.
  • Manage basic office requirements. (procuring stationary, cleaning items, office equipment.

Logistical Function:

  • Plan customer deliveries in line with route plan.
  • Manage the picking of stock and manage the load and dispatch process in line with customer, specific requirements.
  • Manage the routes and logistics to ensure on time and in full deliveries to clients and minimum cost to Company.
  • Manage daily trip sheet.

Communication Function:

  • Report on all the above daily to head office to ensure robust operations.
  • Manage data / information at warehouse as per Company Policy.
  • Flag any risks/liability to Company.

Quality:

  • Responsible for administering the Company quality program in accordance with customer and Company requirements.
  • Determine, establish and enforce, through all operational departments, quality and safety requirements in accordance with Company needs, based on current regulatory guidelines.
  • Assist with various administrative tasks to complete WIP product labels, product information and all other quality management templates for the Product Portfolio.
  • Assist with arranging of tests on various products.
  • Manage database in support of the product portfolio.

Customer Service Functions:

  • Direct liaison between the sales force, customers, and company supply chain to fill all internal and external customer orders.
  • Receiving, processing and distribution of all customer orders placed.
  • Generating customer quotes, sales orders, tax invoices and credit notes.
  • Handling of customer queries should they arise with your transaction.
  • Follow up of Back Orders and communication with client and sales force as to Status.
  • Maintain effective working relationships with sales force to jointly satisfy customer demands.
  • Provide regular feedback to clients and sales force regarding order fulfilment status.
  • Manage incoming calls from customers.
  • Assure all complaints are recorded properly and are closed out upon resolution with the customer.
  • Maintaining a delivery note register for all manual orders.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent.
  • 2 years relevant experience within a Supply Chain / Logistics and Warehouse Management environment.
  • Tertiary qualification not essential but will be advantageous.
  • Experience within a Chemical environment would be advantageous.
  • Strong Freight and Logistics experience would be advantageous.
  • Honest, healthy, and reliable.
  • Pastel V11 would be essential.
  • Syspro experience would be advantageous.
  • Intermediate knowledge in MS Office (Excel, Word and Powerpoint)
  • Basic Accounting Principles would be advantageous.

Personal Skills:

  • Presentable with excellent communication and coordinating skills.
  • Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
  • Ability to work under pressure and put in longer than standard hours if required.
  • Ability to work independently but be a team player.
  • Must enjoy problem solving and trouble shooting.
  • Ability to deal with multiple issues, tasks and priorities concurrently.
  • Positive, self-motivated, use own initiative and confident approach to work and colleagues.
  • Strong administrative and customer service skills with attention to detail, will be essential.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position