Business Administrator/ Coordinator at Headhunters

Our client based in Midrand is currently seeking a Business Administrator/ Coordinator who is highly motivated and hard-working to join their company. The successful candidate should have solid experience in Supply Chain / Logistics and Warehouse Management, with excellent ICT skills. Customer Services background will be advantageous.
Responsibilities:
Supply Chain Function:
- Manage the receiving and dispatching of all products from suppliers and maintain relating documents.
- Ordering of chemicals and related products from supplier base.
- Stock control and Forecasting
- Month end Stock counts, balancing.
- Reporting on stock that is close to expiry and on slow moving stock.
- Generating Purchase orders, Goods received notes, purchase notes, quotations.
- Handling of supplier queries should they arise with your transaction.
- Follow up of Back Orders and communication with client and sales force as to status.
- Ensure that sufficient stock is available in the various warehouse.
- Manage incoming calls from suppliers.
- Manage basic office requirements. (procuring stationary, cleaning items, office equipment.
Logistical Function:
- Plan customer deliveries in line with route plan.
- Manage the picking of stock and manage the load and dispatch process in line with customer, specific requirements.
- Manage the routes and logistics to ensure on time and in full deliveries to clients and minimum cost to Company.
- Manage daily trip sheet.
Communication Function:
- Report on all the above daily to head office to ensure robust operations.
- Manage data / information at warehouse as per Company Policy.
- Flag any risks/liability to Company.
Quality:
- Responsible for administering the Company quality program in accordance with customer and Company requirements.
- Determine, establish and enforce, through all operational departments, quality and safety requirements in accordance with Company needs, based on current regulatory guidelines.
- Assist with various administrative tasks to complete WIP product labels, product information and all other quality management templates for the Product Portfolio.
- Assist with arranging of tests on various products.
- Manage database in support of the product portfolio.
Customer Service Functions:
- Direct liaison between the sales force, customers, and company supply chain to fill all internal and external customer orders.
- Receiving, processing and distribution of all customer orders placed.
- Generating customer quotes, sales orders, tax invoices and credit notes.
- Handling of customer queries should they arise with your transaction.
- Follow up of Back Orders and communication with client and sales force as to Status.
- Maintain effective working relationships with sales force to jointly satisfy customer demands.
- Provide regular feedback to clients and sales force regarding order fulfilment status.
- Manage incoming calls from customers.
- Assure all complaints are recorded properly and are closed out upon resolution with the customer.
- Maintaining a delivery note register for all manual orders.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 or equivalent.
- 2 years relevant experience within a Supply Chain / Logistics and Warehouse Management environment.
- Tertiary qualification not essential but will be advantageous.
- Experience within a Chemical environment would be advantageous.
- Strong Freight and Logistics experience would be advantageous.
- Honest, healthy, and reliable.
- Pastel V11 would be essential.
- Syspro experience would be advantageous.
- Intermediate knowledge in MS Office (Excel, Word and Powerpoint)
- Basic Accounting Principles would be advantageous.
Personal Skills:
- Presentable with excellent communication and coordinating skills.
- Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
- Ability to work under pressure and put in longer than standard hours if required.
- Ability to work independently but be a team player.
- Must enjoy problem solving and trouble shooting.
- Ability to deal with multiple issues, tasks and priorities concurrently.
- Positive, self-motivated, use own initiative and confident approach to work and colleagues.
- Strong administrative and customer service skills with attention to detail, will be essential.
