Business Manager

May 28, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • General Management Diploma.
  • A minimum of 5 years in management ideally within the Automotive Industry, ideally Retail.
  • Understanding service expectations from customers.
  • Proven people and resource management experience.
  • Effective people management, organization, selling, communication, interpersonal, and negotiating skills.
  • Sound understanding of management principles including inventory and financial controls, budgets, and industrial relations.
  • Sound working knowledge of all related Admin and computer systems.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Manage branch, on-site, breakdowns, collection, and Mobile services to maximize revenue and meet or exceed the annual operation plan.
  • Manage customer policies and deliver against agreed SLA in line with service KPIs.
  • Maintain, develop, and grow the customer base in the area of responsibility.
  • Identify and implement strategies to ensure growth in market share, profitability and achievement of the company vision, mission, values.
  • Manage the activities of the branch to ensure that financial and administrative standards and procedures are met.
  • Manage and develop associates performance.
  • Manage self to maintain personal effectiveness.

