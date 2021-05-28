C# Developer

Great opportunity based in Johannesburg for C# Developer.

If you are looking to get exposure in new tech and awesome company, get in touch!

This role will require solid knowledge dealing with any type of C# app. The successful candidate will require the following experience.

Win Forms, Web Forms, WCF, Win Services, Console Apps

ASP.NET, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON

JavaScript libraries (AngularJS, KnockoutJS, EmberJS)

SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; and/or 2008 R2, SQL Query and Stored Procedure experience is essential.

Microsoft Reporting Services, SQL Integration and Analysis Services would be an advantage.

Experience working with enterprise software architectures

Planning, designing and developing new feature functionality for software and platforms as per specifications

Experience with source control (GIT, Mercurial, TFS, SVN or similar) is essential

Minimum Requirements

BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification

8 years experience with C# app development

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted



For more information contact: Daniel Radebe on [Email Address Removed]

