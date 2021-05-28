Great opportunity based in Johannesburg for C# Developer.
If you are looking to get exposure in new tech and awesome company, get in touch!
This role will require solid knowledge dealing with any type of C# app. The successful candidate will require the following experience.
- Win Forms, Web Forms, WCF, Win Services, Console Apps
- ASP.NET, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON
- JavaScript libraries (AngularJS, KnockoutJS, EmberJS)
- SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; and/or 2008 R2, SQL Query and Stored Procedure experience is essential.
- Microsoft Reporting Services, SQL Integration and Analysis Services would be an advantage.
- Experience working with enterprise software architectures
- Planning, designing and developing new feature functionality for software and platforms as per specifications
- Experience with source control (GIT, Mercurial, TFS, SVN or similar) is essential
Minimum Requirements
- BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification
- 8 years experience with C# app development
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
For more information contact: Daniel Radebe on [Email Address Removed]