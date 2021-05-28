C# Developer

Are you a self-motivated developer who wants to undertake a new challenge? Then this is the opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

The client is based in the Centurion and they are looking for talented developers to join their development team. You will be responsible for designing and developing software applications using and C#.NET, ASP.net, MVC, Bootstrap, JQuery and Entity Framework.

Education:

BSc degree or relevant IT Certification.

At least 2 years of direct work experience on C# using Visual Studio MVC, WCF and Webservices experience

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications.

Experience using Angular will be an added advantage

Analysing business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance

The role will involve working with a team of software developers to deliver products on time.

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Cherine van Tonder

IT Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position