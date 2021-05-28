The Account/Campaign Manager will build and maintain long-term, trusting relationships with our customers.
The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop and grow business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities within their client. Operating as the lead point of contact for all matters specific to your accounts.
Overseeing customer account management, including negotiating contracts and agreements to maximize profit.
Ensuring client demands are met and clients are satisfied with our delivery.
Project Managing everything going on inside the accounts overseen.
Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.
Keeping an eye on client’s call centre performance
Call assessments
Running incentives / motivating the call centre agents
Managing the SLA and regularly engaging with client
Business development – identify and execute new campaigns.
Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts of campaigns to all stakeholders.
Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams.
Monitor lead volumes, lead quality and financials.
Reporting internally on account status
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels
of the business.
University degree
Basic knowledge of Microsoft Excel
At least 3 years of work experience
Advantageous:
Sales/Account Management experience – (5 years)
Knowledge in marketing
Project management
Experience in Relationship management
Reporting
SKILLS:
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Excellent interpersonal skills
Basic Excel
Good Mathematical background (must be comfortable with numbers)
Financial/Commercial – understanding of financial metrics including profit and loss
Desired Skills:
- Account Management
- Call Centre
- Reporting
- Campaigns Management
- Sales Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree