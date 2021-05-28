Campaign Manager

The Account/Campaign Manager will build and maintain long-term, trusting relationships with our customers.

The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop and grow business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities within their client. Operating as the lead point of contact for all matters specific to your accounts.

Overseeing customer account management, including negotiating contracts and agreements to maximize profit.

Ensuring client demands are met and clients are satisfied with our delivery.

Project Managing everything going on inside the accounts overseen.

Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.

Keeping an eye on client’s call centre performance

Call assessments

Running incentives / motivating the call centre agents

Managing the SLA and regularly engaging with client

Business development – identify and execute new campaigns.

Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts of campaigns to all stakeholders.

Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams.

Monitor lead volumes, lead quality and financials.

Reporting internally on account status

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels

of the business.

University degree

Basic knowledge of Microsoft Excel

At least 3 years of work experience

Advantageous:

Sales/Account Management experience – (5 years)

Knowledge in marketing

Project management

Experience in Relationship management

Reporting

SKILLS:

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Basic Excel

Good Mathematical background (must be comfortable with numbers)

Financial/Commercial – understanding of financial metrics including profit and loss

Desired Skills:

Account Management

Call Centre

Reporting

Campaigns Management

Sales Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position