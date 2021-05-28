Capacity Planner at Datonomy Solutions

The future of work is consulting. And as a management consulting company with 20 years experience in data and digital solutions, Datonomy is perfectly placed to catapult you onto the career path of your dreams. Our projects cover the full spectrum of data, therefore we can offer you access to the most interesting, innovative, and ground-breaking work currently being done. Our goal is to positively impact One Billion People by 2030 and we can only achieve this if our clients and our people collaborate on projects and solutions that will change the world.Capacity PlannerPurpose of the Job

Responsible for conducting supply/demand analyses and make proactive capacity planning decisions and recommendations to mitigate risk and rationalize the optimal amount of resources to meet service level requirements in a timely and cost effective manner.

Responsible for the forecasting and scheduling of resources to support the full change portfolio.

Support the Head of PMO with the resource management strategy and plan to significantly upscale the change capacity to deliver on strategic priorities.

Job Objectives

Develop a Resource Management Framework, defining the processes and tools to effectively forecast, plan, schedule and monitor resourcing across the project, changes and upgrades road map.

Develop and lead the Resource Management Plan working with Programme and Project Managers and resource team leads to determine the demand and supply for capabilities and capacity.

Maintain the single source of truth for resource management.

Manage resource assignments for the Changes and Upgrades portfolio by liaising and agreeing assignment with Business and IT leads.

Maintain the resource pool and ensure all the details including the new resources, rolled off resources, resource role, resource department, resource rate card and etc. are in alignment with HR systems.

Monitor periods of high and low demand to ensure that resources are reallocated appropriately.

Review the current state and identify gaps against best practice to develop improvement plans for resource management.

Escalate the lack of execution and fulfillment of assigned projects due to resource capacity /availability and the impact on project performance and finances.

Provide management information packs for senior stakeholders responsible for reviewing and reporting forecast resource demand vs planned resources to assist in identifying over/under allocation and enable balancing across the portfolio.

Support the Head of PMO and IT Portfolio Manager with sourcing options to fill resource capability and capacity gaps.

Contribute to the IT PMO centre of excellence with focus on building skills and capability and engaging the wider business

QualificationsBachelors Degree (3 years) PRINCE II Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) Management of Portfolios (MoP) / Managing Successful Programmes (MSP)Experience3-5 years’ experience working in a PMO/Portfolio office and leading in the development and maintenance of PMO processes Experience defining and implementing a project resource management processExperience in case building and the implementation of Project Portfolio Management toolsets (Project Online, MS PPM)Knowledge and SkillsStrong organisation skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks Relationship ManagementStrong computer literacyStrong understanding of project governance and project management lifecycles Drafting of factual reports, presentations, procedure or policy documents or training material

