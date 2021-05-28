Cash Book Clerk at BMG

Cash Book Clerk – 5 mth CONTRACT – JULY – NOVEMBER

Our Client, a leading engineering manufacturer has a temporary vacancy for Cash Book Clerk based in Jeppestown.

Reporting to the Cashbook Supervisor, the Cash Book Clerk is responsible for data verification, reconciliation and bank statement processing, ensuring the accurate and timely administration/completion of the accounting process in line with company policies and procedures.

The successful incumbent is a self-starter with a proven track record in maintaining company policy, adopting best practices, and is able to exercise sound judgement in the pursuit of the achievement of the goals of the organisation, and understanding the role which support plays within a successful business unit. The incumbent will be expected to be results driven and to live the values of the organisation.

Role Responsibility:

Key responsibilities:

Maintain Financial Records

Processing of cash book transactions (bank charges, interest)

Processing of Petty Cash transactions

Processing of Debit and Credit Card Transactions

Assist Team with adhoc tasks

Reporting

Daily Cash Book reconciliations for 6 cash books

Monthly reconciliation of petty cash

Update of Banking Confirmations

Working Relationships

Liaise with external departments: Finance and Reconciliations.

Liaise with other Banking institutions

Health and Safety

Comply with safety policies and procedures at workplace

Distribute safety information as and when required

Minimum requirements

Grade 12

Diploma or relevant certificate in Accounting will be an advantage

The Ideal Candidate:

Minimum requirements

2 year Accounting Certificate or Diploma

3 years’ experience in finance

Knowledge, skills and attributes

Computer literate – ability to work on Excel, MS Outlook, Word

Communication (written and verbal)

Good interpersonal and teamwork skills

Problem Solving

Self-motivated and resourceful, with the proven ability to multi-task and operate successfully under tight deadlines and time pressures

Work under pressure

Dealing with changing circumstances

Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Cashbook

Petty Cash

Data Processing

Finance

Banking

communication skills.

Interpersonal Skills

Problem Solving

Attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

