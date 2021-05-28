Cash Book Clerk at BMG

Cash Book Clerk – 5 mth CONTRACT – JULY – NOVEMBER
Our Client, a leading engineering manufacturer has a temporary vacancy for Cash Book Clerk based in Jeppestown.
Reporting to the Cashbook Supervisor, the Cash Book Clerk is responsible for data verification, reconciliation and bank statement processing, ensuring the accurate and timely administration/completion of the accounting process in line with company policies and procedures.
The successful incumbent is a self-starter with a proven track record in maintaining company policy, adopting best practices, and is able to exercise sound judgement in the pursuit of the achievement of the goals of the organisation, and understanding the role which support plays within a successful business unit. The incumbent will be expected to be results driven and to live the values of the organisation.
Role Responsibility:
Key responsibilities:
Maintain Financial Records
- Processing of cash book transactions (bank charges, interest)
- Processing of Petty Cash transactions
- Processing of Debit and Credit Card Transactions
- Assist Team with adhoc tasks
Reporting
- Daily Cash Book reconciliations for 6 cash books
- Monthly reconciliation of petty cash
- Update of Banking Confirmations
- Working Relationships
- Liaise with external departments: Finance and Reconciliations.
- Liaise with other Banking institutions
Health and Safety
- Comply with safety policies and procedures at workplace
- Distribute safety information as and when required
Minimum requirements
- Grade 12
- Diploma or relevant certificate in Accounting will be an advantage
The Ideal Candidate:
- 2 year Accounting Certificate or Diploma
- 3 years’ experience in finance
Knowledge, skills and attributes
- Computer literate – ability to work on Excel, MS Outlook, Word
- Communication (written and verbal)
- Good interpersonal and teamwork skills
- Problem Solving
- Self-motivated and resourceful, with the proven ability to multi-task and operate successfully under tight deadlines and time pressures
- Work under pressure
- Dealing with changing circumstances
- Attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- Cashbook
- Petty Cash
- Data Processing
- Finance
- Banking
- communication skills.
- Interpersonal Skills
- Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Bookkeeping
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree