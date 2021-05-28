Claims Consultant (Pension Fund Payouts) – 6 Months Contract Role Cape Town at Quest Staffing Solutions

May 28, 2021

We’re seeking a Claims Consultant (Pension Fund Payouts) – 6 Months Contract Role, Cape Town ,who will be responsible for the processing of death claims within Pension Fund death claims.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Working knowledge of Old Mutual internal systems (Omunet, Compass, AWD, Craft etc.)
  • Understanding and application of s37c of Pension Funds Act
  • May act as mentor to less experienced administrators.
  • Delivers on daily production standards.
  • Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
  • Technical-legal knowledge and understanding of Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act and general knowledge of the common law, and other legislation- Administration of Deceased Estates Act, Intestate Succession, Divorce Act etc.).
  • Sound judgement and decision-making skills
  • Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
  • Responds to immediate administrative requirements within procedure.
  • Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.
  • Ensure regulatory and legislative compliance.
  • Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
  • Detail focused, thorough, analytical and diligent.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Matric or equivalent
  • Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) essential.
Package & Remuneration

  • Salary : Market Related
  • Contract : 6 Months

Interested?

  • If interested, you can apply directly through Pnet or email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
  • N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “Claims Consultant (Pension Fund Payouts)” in the email subject line, for consideration

Desired Skills:

  • Insurance Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

