Claims Consultant (Pension Fund Payouts) – 6 Months Contract Role Cape Town at Quest Staffing Solutions

We’re seeking a Claims Consultant (Pension Fund Payouts) – 6 Months Contract Role, Cape Town ,who will be responsible for the processing of death claims within Pension Fund death claims.

Duties & Responsibilities

Working knowledge of Old Mutual internal systems (Omunet, Compass, AWD, Craft etc.)

Understanding and application of s37c of Pension Funds Act

May act as mentor to less experienced administrators.

Delivers on daily production standards.

Follows standardized processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.

Technical-legal knowledge and understanding of Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act and general knowledge of the common law, and other legislation- Administration of Deceased Estates Act, Intestate Succession, Divorce Act etc.).

Sound judgement and decision-making skills

Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.

Responds to immediate administrative requirements within procedure.

Uses standard administrative techniques to coordinate own work.

Ensure regulatory and legislative compliance.

Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.

Detail focused, thorough, analytical and diligent.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric or equivalent

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) essential.

Working knowledge of Old Mutual internal systems (Omunet, Compass, AWD, Craft etc.)

Understanding and application of s37c of Pension Funds Act

Package & Remuneration

Salary : Market Related

Contract : 6 Months

Interested?

If interested, you can apply directly through Pnet or email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

N.B If emailing us directly, remember to insert “Claims Consultant (Pension Fund Payouts)” in the email subject line, for consideration

Desired Skills:

Insurance Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position