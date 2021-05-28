Cloud System Administrator (Azure) at 4Sight Holdings

The purpose of the individual is to manage the instances of the cloud infrastructure services and the multiple cloud servers on Azure. Leads, oversees and maintains, multiuser computing environment as per the requirements of the organization. Provide technical assistance, resolve operational problems and implement cost-effective (cloud-based) systems that will fulfil technical requirements.

QUALIFICATIONS

MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure

MCSA: Server Administration

AZ-900 and AZ-300 certifications will be advantageous

Or similar experience and qualifications

EXPERIENCE

7+ years’ experience in the information and technology service environment

Experience in administering cloud (Azure) platforms (functioning of computes, networking, storage, security)

Experience with Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General:

Configure or develop, implement, test and maintain quality infrastructure solutions according to client specifications using appropriate tools

Good understanding of Platforms Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; , for example

Install and configure the Windows operating system in cloud IaaS providers

Resolve and provide any assistance about system problems

Looks into the configuration and network security of the systems to make sure they are working correctly, and they are up-to-date. Manage and upgrade operating systems

Provide all the necessary assistance to the cloud servers, including security configurations, patching, and troubleshooting. The personnel also help to maintain system security strategies, policies, and procedures

Monitors and analyses the capabilities and performance of the systems. Compare, evaluate, and implement new technologies, and integrate systems into the computing environment. Document systems infrastructure for the convenience of the users

SKILLS

Thorough understanding of traditional systems as well as virtual ones

Problem solver

Desired Skills:

Azure

Cloud Platform Infrastructure

Server Administration

AZ-900

AZ-300

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

