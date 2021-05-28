Cloud System Administrator (Azure) at 4Sight Holdings

The purpose of the individual is to manage the instances of the cloud infrastructure services and the multiple cloud servers on Azure. Leads, oversees and maintains, multiuser computing environment as per the requirements of the organization. Provide technical assistance, resolve operational problems and implement cost-effective (cloud-based) systems that will fulfil technical requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS
- MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure
- MCSA: Server Administration
- AZ-900 and AZ-300 certifications will be advantageous
- Or similar experience and qualifications
EXPERIENCE
- 7+ years’ experience in the information and technology service environment
- Experience in administering cloud (Azure) platforms (functioning of computes, networking, storage, security)
- Experience with Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
General:
- Configure or develop, implement, test and maintain quality infrastructure solutions according to client specifications using appropriate tools
- Good understanding of Platforms Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, for example
- Install and configure the Windows operating system in cloud IaaS providers
- Resolve and provide any assistance about system problems
- Looks into the configuration and network security of the systems to make sure they are working correctly, and they are up-to-date. Manage and upgrade operating systems
- Provide all the necessary assistance to the cloud servers, including security configurations, patching, and troubleshooting. The personnel also help to maintain system security strategies, policies, and procedures
- Monitors and analyses the capabilities and performance of the systems. Compare, evaluate, and implement new technologies, and integrate systems into the computing environment. Document systems infrastructure for the convenience of the users
SKILLS
- Thorough understanding of traditional systems as well as virtual ones
- Problem solver
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Cloud Platform Infrastructure
- Server Administration
- AZ-900
- AZ-300
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma