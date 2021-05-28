Creditors Clerk

My client is in the building industry and is seeking a super-efficient creditors clerk. Incumbent will handle all bank recons and will focus on multiple recons with high volume low value invoices. This role is extremely busy and may require after hour work as and when needed. The company promotes a warm friendly environment. If you have a stable record and are reliable and dependable this is the role for you. Matric + tertiary qualification secures, must have worked with high volumes

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Recons

Bank allocations

