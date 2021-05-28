Database Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, an established business services provider, is looking for a Database Administrator to be responsible for day-to-day management of relevant databases, tables and information therein. You will be required to provide support for the continued improvement towards achieving high performance, targets, efficiency, productivity and supporting the operational management of the department.Duties:
- Interpret and apply company policy and departmental procedures
- Daily, Weekly and monthly feedback where required
- Maintain databases within the required environments
- Assist with issues picked up to allow for data accuracy and analysis
- Supervision of modifications to any existing database structures
- Must guarantee that data is stored securely and optimally
- Drive continuous improvement suggestions focused on performance both in data receipt and import as well as access for analytics and business requirements
- Provide insight for the development of databases/dashboards to support optimization
- Identify opportunities and gaps within the data collation environment
- Assist with various projects as assigned
- Ensure all aspects of regulatory compliance are adhered to
- Ensure all requests and requirements are processed in an efficient manner
- Develop and maintain relationships with the various data providers
- Ensure data is received accurately and in a timeous manner
- Support senior management activities including recommendations for process improvements, provision of information and support for client meetings
Requirements:
- 1-2 years database administration
- Analytic and statistical experience or training beneficial
- MS-Query skills and knowledge of R or Python
- Experience with Microsoft Office
- Attention to detail and need for accuracy
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Problem solving skills with the ability to be a team player
- Solution driven individual
- Ability to work quickly and accurately independently and within a team
- Time Management skills