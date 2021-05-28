Database Administrator at Ntice Search

My client, an established business services provider, is looking for a Database Administrator to be responsible for day-to-day management of relevant databases, tables and information therein. You will be required to provide support for the continued improvement towards achieving high performance, targets, efficiency, productivity and supporting the operational management of the department.Duties:

Interpret and apply company policy and departmental procedures

Daily, Weekly and monthly feedback where required

Maintain databases within the required environments

Assist with issues picked up to allow for data accuracy and analysis

Supervision of modifications to any existing database structures

Must guarantee that data is stored securely and optimally

Drive continuous improvement suggestions focused on performance both in data receipt and import as well as access for analytics and business requirements

Provide insight for the development of databases/dashboards to support optimization

Identify opportunities and gaps within the data collation environment

Assist with various projects as assigned

Ensure all aspects of regulatory compliance are adhered to

Ensure all requests and requirements are processed in an efficient manner

Develop and maintain relationships with the various data providers

Ensure data is received accurately and in a timeous manner

Support senior management activities including recommendations for process improvements, provision of information and support for client meetings

Requirements:

1-2 years database administration

Analytic and statistical experience or training beneficial

MS-Query skills and knowledge of R or Python

Experience with Microsoft Office

Attention to detail and need for accuracy

Good verbal and written communication skills

Problem solving skills with the ability to be a team player

Solution driven individual

Ability to work quickly and accurately independently and within a team

Time Management skills

