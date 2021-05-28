Debtors Collection Clerk

May 28, 2021

  • Small company based in Fontainebleau, Randburg is looking for a bilingual person Afrikaans / English to work 2 x mornings per week.
  • Will be responsible for phoning customers for overdue monies and compiling an Excel spreadsheet of collections and amounts still outstanding
  • Must have experience
  • Must be available immediately
  • Salary to be discussed

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Debtors Collections
  • Excel

About The Employer:

Small, well established company in Fontainebleau

