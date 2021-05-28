Debtors Collection Clerk

- Small company based in Fontainebleau, Randburg is looking for a bilingual person Afrikaans / English to work 2 x mornings per week.
- Will be responsible for phoning customers for overdue monies and compiling an Excel spreadsheet of collections and amounts still outstanding
- Must have experience
- Must be available immediately
- Salary to be discussed
If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Debtors Collections
- Excel
About The Employer:
Small, well established company in Fontainebleau