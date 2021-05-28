Debtors Collection Clerk

Small company based in Fontainebleau, Randburg is looking for a bilingual person Afrikaans / English to work 2 x mornings per week.

Will be responsible for phoning customers for overdue monies and compiling an Excel spreadsheet of collections and amounts still outstanding

Must have experience

Must be available immediately

Salary to be discussed

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Debtors Collections

Excel

About The Employer:

Small, well established company in Fontainebleau

