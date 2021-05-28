Development Team Manager

Do you have a passion for continuous evolution within a Digital Ecosystem? As the Digital and Development Manager you will be required to have strong Digital and Media Technology acumen coupled with the ability inspire a diverse group of professionals whilst ensuring compliance to high standards.
This strategic role will include:
Product Delivery, Planning, Development and Execution of mid to long term Digital strategies.
Innovation and Development of building Technology Infrastructures
Lead digital innovation within the business by launching new digital products
As well as Strategic Leadership
Some of the requirements includes:
Senior Front-End Developer with extensive expertise and experience in React JS
At least 3 years’ experience in managing a team of developers
At least 5 years’ experience in a product management role, leading digital teams in the creation and evolution of digital assets in line with improving user experiences and business outcomes
Tertiary qualification
About The Employer:
