Development Team Manager

Do you have a passion for continuous evolution within a Digital Ecosystem? As the Digital and Development Manager you will be required to have strong Digital and Media Technology acumen coupled with the ability inspire a diverse group of professionals whilst ensuring compliance to high standards.

This strategic role will include:

Product Delivery, Planning, Development and Execution of mid to long term Digital strategies.

Innovation and Development of building Technology Infrastructures

Lead digital innovation within the business by launching new digital products

As well as Strategic Leadership

Some of the requirements includes:

Senior Front-End Developer with extensive expertise and experience in React JS

At least 3 years’ experience in managing a team of developers

At least 5 years’ experience in a product management role, leading digital teams in the creation and evolution of digital assets in line with improving user experiences and business outcomes

Tertiary qualification

About The Employer:

NA

Learn more/Apply for this position