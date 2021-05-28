Direct Sales at Global Direct

May 28, 2021

Unemployed Youths residing in Durban Needed Urgently Free Training…
?? Permanent
Full -time
An opportunity has presented itself for matriculants who are looking for growth and experience in the Sales marketing industry.
The candidate must be:

  • Self-motivated
  • Energetic
  • Self-driven
  • Friendly Requirements
  • Good communication skill

Requirements

  • Minimum level of education: Passed Matric
  • Language(s): English
  • SA ID : YesIF YOU THINK YOU ARE A GOOD CANDIDATES FOR THIS JOB APPLY NOW:
    ? Email Address : [Email Address Removed]
    WhatsApp No : [Phone Number Removed];
    ? Landline No : [Phone Number Removed];
    36 kings road, SARS building,3rd floor
    Pinetown
    3610

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position