Director: Pharmaceutical Sales Lead – Hospital (Jhb)

Senior experience required only candidates with suitable experience relating to the employment opportunity will be considered. The ideal candidate should have Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing Management experience in Hospital products

Our Pharmaceutical Industry client has an employment opportunity for an experienced Director: Pharmaceutical Sales Lead – Hospital. Position will be responsible to guide and instruct the Sales Team on business approaches to achieve targets. Whilst joining forces with the Marketing Team to provide further guidance.

Qualification / Experience Requirements, but not limited to:

Suitable Degree/ Masters

Experience as Brand Manager/ Product Manager /National Sales Manager gained in Pharmaceutical Industry, preferably hospital products

Minimum of 8 to 10 years commercial experience in pharma sector

Manage & guide high team performance to ensure success

Responsible for Profit & Loss management on single or numerous products in specified geography

Excellent financial acumen skills

Create long term planning strategies for the products, getting stakeholder & leadership on board & colleague engagement

Create approaches distinctive to the requirements of the products to maximize the patient impact & profits

Leads implementation of campaigns, POAs, strategies & customer plans

Enhance the profitability of the products, through active trade-off & resource allocation choices

Review, design & monitor effectiveness of Sales Team KPIs

Cooperation & partnership with strategic partners, ensuring services for products are met

Ensure optimal standards of compliance are adhered & instils a proactive compliance risk management culture

Required supporting documents to accompany Comprehensive Detailed CV:

Copy of ID

Copy of Qualification/s including Matric

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

