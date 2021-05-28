Director: Pharmaceutical Sales Lead – Hospital (Jhb)

Senior experience required only candidates with suitable experience relating to the employment opportunity will be considered. The ideal candidate should have Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing Management experience in Hospital products
Our Pharmaceutical Industry client has an employment opportunity for an experienced Director: Pharmaceutical Sales Lead – Hospital. Position will be responsible to guide and instruct the Sales Team on business approaches to achieve targets. Whilst joining forces with the Marketing Team to provide further guidance.
Qualification / Experience Requirements, but not limited to:
- Suitable Degree/ Masters
- Experience as Brand Manager/ Product Manager /National Sales Manager gained in Pharmaceutical Industry, preferably hospital products
- Minimum of 8 to 10 years commercial experience in pharma sector
- Manage & guide high team performance to ensure success
- Responsible for Profit & Loss management on single or numerous products in specified geography
- Excellent financial acumen skills
- Create long term planning strategies for the products, getting stakeholder & leadership on board & colleague engagement
- Create approaches distinctive to the requirements of the products to maximize the patient impact & profits
- Leads implementation of campaigns, POAs, strategies & customer plans
- Enhance the profitability of the products, through active trade-off & resource allocation choices
- Review, design & monitor effectiveness of Sales Team KPIs
- Cooperation & partnership with strategic partners, ensuring services for products are met
- Ensure optimal standards of compliance are adhered & instils a proactive compliance risk management culture
Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire.
Required supporting documents to accompany Comprehensive Detailed CV:
Copy of ID
Copy of Qualification/s including Matric
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma