Executive Manager Tertiary Training Solutions

The Executive Manager is a key member of the Executive Team and will assume full responsibility for Training Solutions’ objectives and set targets (financial and non-financial) by developing, reviewing and strategically positioning the division’s product and service offering, locally and internationally.

REQUIREMENT

Qualification:

A Master’s degree in a relevant field. A PhD or Doctorate is preferred.

Experience:

Experience in an e-learning environment is required.

Tertiary Education Industry experience essential – preferably business school

Srong E-learning environment experience.

Short Course Training Environment experience.

Knowledge of SA Policies regarding training.

Must have a network of clients.

Strong on Financial and planning background.

10 years’ experience in senior management dealing with:

Strategic marketing of short courses, programmes and solutions.

Contract management.

Finance and corporate governance (large departmental budget)

People management experience (40 Staff in this department, 6 of which are Business Unit Managers)

Business process management within the commercial and education industry.

Strategic planning and networking

Other:

SA Citizen / Work Permit / SA Citizen through naturalization

Must be willing to attend certificate/graduation functions.

Must be willing to travel (Africa, UK, USA etc.)

Education and training legislative framework knowledge.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement appropriate systems and processes, ensuring availability and optimisation of appropriate infrastructure and resources.

Optimisation of commercial viability of products and services and business opportunities.

Financial sustainability of the division (large budget target) and company through efficient product development.

Product marketing and business development initiatives.

Corporate governance and risk management.

Provide leadership in shaping future growth and development by achieving set targets through the execution of business activities.

Manage overall quality and efficiency that is client focussed to ensure that the business delivers an outstanding service.

About The Employer:

Join this commercial hub that manages and implements business activities including the management and execution of commercial research and training activities.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Competitive Salary

Short Term Incentive Bonus

Long term Incentive Bonus

