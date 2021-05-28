Executive Manager Tertiary Training Solutions

The Executive Manager is a key member of the Executive Team and will assume full responsibility for Training Solutions’ objectives and set targets (financial and non-financial) by developing, reviewing and strategically positioning the division’s product and service offering, locally and internationally.
REQUIREMENT
Qualification:
- A Master’s degree in a relevant field. A PhD or Doctorate is preferred.
Experience:
- Experience in an e-learning environment is required.
- Tertiary Education Industry experience essential – preferably business school
- Srong E-learning environment experience.
- Short Course Training Environment experience.
- Knowledge of SA Policies regarding training.
- Must have a network of clients.
- Strong on Financial and planning background.
- 10 years’ experience in senior management dealing with:
- Strategic marketing of short courses, programmes and solutions.
- Contract management.
- Finance and corporate governance (large departmental budget)
- People management experience (40 Staff in this department, 6 of which are Business Unit Managers)
- Business process management within the commercial and education industry.
- Strategic planning and networking
Other:
- SA Citizen / Work Permit / SA Citizen through naturalization
- Must be willing to attend certificate/graduation functions.
- Must be willing to travel (Africa, UK, USA etc.)
- Education and training legislative framework knowledge.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop and implement appropriate systems and processes, ensuring availability and optimisation of appropriate infrastructure and resources.
- Optimisation of commercial viability of products and services and business opportunities.
- Financial sustainability of the division (large budget target) and company through efficient product development.
- Product marketing and business development initiatives.
- Corporate governance and risk management.
- Provide leadership in shaping future growth and development by achieving set targets through the execution of business activities.
- Manage overall quality and efficiency that is client focussed to ensure that the business delivers an outstanding service.
Desired Skills:
- strategic marketing
- e-learning
- contract management
- finance governance
- cororate governance
- staff management
- People Management
- Business Process management
- Strategic Planning
About The Employer:
Join this commercial hub that manages and implements business activities including the management and execution of commercial research and training activities.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Competitive Salary
- Short Term Incentive Bonus
- Long term Incentive Bonus