Executive Manager Tertiary Training Solutions

May 28, 2021

The Executive Manager is a key member of the Executive Team and will assume full responsibility for Training Solutions’ objectives and set targets (financial and non-financial) by developing, reviewing and strategically positioning the division’s product and service offering, locally and internationally.

REQUIREMENT
Qualification:

  • A Master’s degree in a relevant field. A PhD or Doctorate is preferred.

Experience:

  • Experience in an e-learning environment is required.
  • Tertiary Education Industry experience essential – preferably business school
  • Srong E-learning environment experience.
  • Short Course Training Environment experience.
  • Knowledge of SA Policies regarding training.
  • Must have a network of clients.
  • Strong on Financial and planning background.
  • 10 years’ experience in senior management dealing with:
  • Strategic marketing of short courses, programmes and solutions.
  • Contract management.
  • Finance and corporate governance (large departmental budget)
  • People management experience (40 Staff in this department, 6 of which are Business Unit Managers)
  • Business process management within the commercial and education industry.
  • Strategic planning and networking

Other:

  • SA Citizen / Work Permit / SA Citizen through naturalization
  • Must be willing to attend certificate/graduation functions.
  • Must be willing to travel (Africa, UK, USA etc.)
  • Education and training legislative framework knowledge.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Develop and implement appropriate systems and processes, ensuring availability and optimisation of appropriate infrastructure and resources.
  • Optimisation of commercial viability of products and services and business opportunities.
  • Financial sustainability of the division (large budget target) and company through efficient product development.
  • Product marketing and business development initiatives.
  • Corporate governance and risk management.
  • Provide leadership in shaping future growth and development by achieving set targets through the execution of business activities.
  • Manage overall quality and efficiency that is client focussed to ensure that the business delivers an outstanding service.

Desired Skills:

  • strategic marketing
  • e-learning
  • contract management
  • finance governance
  • cororate governance
  • staff management
  • People Management
  • Business Process management
  • Strategic Planning

About The Employer:

Join this commercial hub that manages and implements business activities including the management and execution of commercial research and training activities.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Competitive Salary
  • Short Term Incentive Bonus
  • Long term Incentive Bonus

