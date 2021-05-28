Foreman

The client is based in Cornubia, Umhlanga.

Our client, a well established pallet manufacturing/ compnay seeks the services of a Foreman to join their dynamic team.

Role:

Directing production operations encompasses coordinating production staff and equipment used for the manufacturing process.

This includes managing and developing quality and efficiency improvement methods.

These professionals also ensure any issues or problems that may arise are repaired efficiently in order to meet the organization’s output goals.

Desired Skills:

Supervisory Skills

Quality Control

Pallet manufacturing

HR Administration

IR skills

Disciplinary Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position