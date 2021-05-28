The client is based in Cornubia, Umhlanga.
Our client, a well established pallet manufacturing/ compnay seeks the services of a Foreman to join their dynamic team.
Role:
Directing production operations encompasses coordinating production staff and equipment used for the manufacturing process.
This includes managing and developing quality and efficiency improvement methods.
These professionals also ensure any issues or problems that may arise are repaired efficiently in order to meet the organization’s output goals.
Desired Skills:
- Supervisory Skills
- Quality Control
- Pallet manufacturing
- HR Administration
- IR skills
- Disciplinary Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate